Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

