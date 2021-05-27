Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises 4.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Acuity Brands worth $91,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

NYSE:AYI traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.22. 1,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.