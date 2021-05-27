Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $240,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

