Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

