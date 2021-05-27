Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Hold Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.98 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $774.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.