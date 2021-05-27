Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $501.27. 35,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.35 and a 200 day moving average of $480.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.44 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

