Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,217 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,926 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,430,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.46. 40,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.35 and its 200-day moving average is $480.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

