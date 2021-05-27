adToken (ADT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $252.00

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. adToken has a market cap of $854,713.39 and approximately $252.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00959069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.37 or 0.09563580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00093056 BTC.

adToken Profile

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.