Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

