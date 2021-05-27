Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

