Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.48. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149. Advantest has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

