Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,515 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

