Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.86. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,119,583 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
