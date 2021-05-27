Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.86. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,119,583 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

