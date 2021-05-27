AGAr Market Cap Reaches $3.54 Million (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, AGAr has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for approximately $221.59 or 0.00582166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $369.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00338950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00184207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.25 or 0.00820332 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

