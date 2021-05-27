Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $138.00.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

