Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.