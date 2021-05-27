agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.53

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 2150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.