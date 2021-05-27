agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.53

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 2150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

