Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by 131.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.