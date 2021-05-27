Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 67.2% in May

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the April 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

