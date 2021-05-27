Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,744. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $277.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

