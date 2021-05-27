Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.08

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as high as $22.34. Air T shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

