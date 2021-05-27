Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,750 shares of company stock worth $58,955,885 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

