Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €135.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

AIR stock opened at €97.67 ($114.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.11. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

