Alan Williams Sells 11,681 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,639 ($21.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -162.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,612.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,462.40. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

