Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,500,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

