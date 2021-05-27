Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 134,600 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

