Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 29,800 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

