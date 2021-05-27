Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Up 4.7%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 2,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,113,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 175.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

