AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

