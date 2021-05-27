Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 119,660 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.66% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $40,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

