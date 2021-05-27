Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 555,764 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 527.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 555,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $46,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 408.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcBest by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,364 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

