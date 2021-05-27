Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $40.74 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $40,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

