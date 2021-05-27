Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Cintas worth $45,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $354.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $243.09 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.13 and its 200-day moving average is $346.40.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

