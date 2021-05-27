Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $49.64 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $49,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,898 shares of company stock valued at $36,107,069. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 182.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

