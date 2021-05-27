Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 57,579 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,579 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of The Clorox worth $47,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.46 and a one year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

