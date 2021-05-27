AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the April 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

