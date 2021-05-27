Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues and provision benefits, partly offset by a rise in costs. The company's efforts to diversify revenues, along with decent growth in consumer loans, is expected to continue supporting financials. Given the robust capital position, the company's capital deployment plans look sustainable. Thus, the company will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly due to the company’s inorganic growth efforts) will hurt the company's bottom line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating credit quality make us apprehensive about Ally Financial's growth prospects, going forward.”

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

ALLY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 82,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.