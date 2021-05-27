Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,390.61 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,294.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,996.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

