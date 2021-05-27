AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,431.00. 8,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,325.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,010.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

