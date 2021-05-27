Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,279 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Insulet by 458.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,169,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $263.19 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average is $264.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,024.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

