Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 14,300 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

