Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

