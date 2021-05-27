Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

NYSE ST opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

