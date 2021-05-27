Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALTA. Piper Sandler lowered Altabancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.97. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

