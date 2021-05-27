Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $148.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s previous close.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Alteryx stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,759. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,640 shares of company stock worth $2,504,518. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

