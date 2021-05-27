Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,518. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Alteryx by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Alteryx by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

