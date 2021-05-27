Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.84% of Altice USA worth $125,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.