Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard Sells 1,250 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,506. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

