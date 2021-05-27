AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $566.79. 293,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.58. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $280.01 and a twelve month high of $657.86.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

